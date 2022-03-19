Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, urged Russia to hold meaningful talks, saying it was time to restore “territorial integrity and justice”, The Guardian reported.

“Otherwise Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound,” he said.

He asked for meaningful negotiations without delay, saying that it was the “only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the invasion as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging the “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine.

The bombing of several Ukrainian cities has resulted in nearly 50,000 casualties so far. More than 25 lakh people have fled the country.

Russia launches hypersonic missile

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry on Saturday claimed that it has used the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time to destroy an underground weapons storage warehouse in Ukraine, reported Agence France-Presse.

A hypersonic missile travels five times the speed of sound and can be manoeuvred before it hits its target.

“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” the Russian defence ministry said, according to Agence France-Presse.