India ranked 136th on the World Happiness Report compiled and released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network on Saturday. It has ranked a total of 150 countries.

India’s position improved by three notches from last year’s 139th rank.

Finland was deemed the happiest country for the fifth time, whereas Afghanistan ranked last on the list.

The report aims to explore “often-overlooked and under-appreciated” subject of balance and harmony. It evaluates levels of happiness across the globe by assessing factors such as social support, personal freedom, levels of corruption, healthy life expectancy, generosity and gross domestic product.

This year, data from social media was also used to compare people’s emotions before and during the coronavirus pandemic. The authors observed “strong increases in anxiety and sadness” in 18 countries but a fall in feelings of anger.