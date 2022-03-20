The police have filed a first information report against unknown men for allegedly threatening Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi following his order on the hijab ban in the state, reported NDTV on Sunday.

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by lawyer Umapathi S to the police, which alleged that he received a video message on WhatsApp in which a person can be issuing “open threat of murder” to the chief justice.

Awasthi headed the three-judge bench of the High Court that had upheld the state government’s ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions. On March 15, the High Court had adjudicated that the hijab was not essential to Islam and had dismissed all petitions filed against the state government’s order.

In his complaint, Umapathi said that the video seemed to have originated from Tamil Nadu during a public meeting. He alleged that the speaker in the video refers to the killing of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand, who died on July 28 after a three-wheeler ran over him.

CCTV camera footage of the incident had shown the vehicle suddenly swerving towards the 49-year-old judge, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him.

“The speaker also makes a similar threat to the chief justice of Karnataka by stating that people know where he goes for a walk,” the complaint said, according to The Indian Express. “Further, he makes a reference to... his [Awasthi’s] visit to Udupi Mutt with family members... He also talks about the court judgement in very vulgar language.”

Hijab ban

The hijab ban had been imposed last month after a group of students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi city protested because they were not allowed to attend classes for being dressed in the headscarf.

In their petition, the girls had argued before the court that wearing hijab in educational institutions was their fundamental right to freedom of religion.

During the hearings that stretched nearly 23 hours, the Karnataka government, told the court that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and imposing a ban on wearing it does not violate the freedom to practice and profess a religion under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The government had also said that religious aspects should not be part of uniform in educational institutions.

The court’s judgement is in line with the government’s stand on both these matters. As for the government order passed on February 5, the judges said that no case had been made during the arguments to invalidate the directive.

Hours after the Karnataka High Court passed its verdict, one of the students challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.