A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Gotpura village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, ANI reported, citing the police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the deceased as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather. He was shot near his home and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

J&K | One civilian Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather shot at by terrorists near his home in Gotpora, Budgam. Further details shall follow: Budgam Police — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

In a separate incident, a labourer from Bihar was attacked by suspected militants in Gangoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Hindustan Times reported.

Police said the site of the attack was cordoned off by security forces and the labourer was shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama, according to ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party condemned both attacks.

“Highly condemnable and utmost barbaric!” the party said in a tweet. “What a sad end of the day on eve of Navroz.”