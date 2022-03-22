A police officer, who got injured during a shootout with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Soura town, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Selection Grade Constable Amir Hussain Lone, a resident of Kupwara town.

The 30-year-old police officer was taken to a hospital in Soura with bullet wounds in his upper body and neck, a policeman told India Today.

In a brief #shootout at #Soura area of #Srinagar City, SgCT Amir Hussain Lone R/O Kupwara got injured & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the police have identified the militants involved in the shootout in Soura and are trying to track them down, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police Kashmir on Tuesday, the Greater Kashmir reported.

“A Quick Reaction Team of police was following the three militants who were travelling in a red coloured vehicle,” Kumar said. “They were engaged in a brief shootout at Soura in which a policeman sustained injury who later succumbed.”

The police official alleged that the militants belonged to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.