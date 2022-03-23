At least 11 people were killed in Hyderabad early on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in the city’s Bhoiguda area, the Hindustan Times reported. The victims were believed to be migrant labourers from Bihar.

One of them managed to escape from the warehouse and has now been admitted to a hospital, The Times of India reported.

The police said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, while 12 workers were asleep on the first floor.

“The only way for the workers to get out was through the scrap shop in the ground floor whose shutter was closed,” M Rajesh Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the central zone, said.

The local fire control room reportedly received an alert about the blaze around 3 am, and nine fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

Mohan Rao, the Station House Officer of the Gandhi Nagar police station, said that a short circuit may have been the reason for the fire, ANI reported. He added that the police are investigating the matter.

Telangana | 11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad



Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO pic.twitter.com/PMTIDa5ilg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

V Papaiah, a regional fire officer, said that empty liquor bottles, paper, plastic and cable wires were found at the warehouse, according to The Times of India. “There were two rooms on the first floor and all the 11 bodies were recovered from one room lying on top of one another,” he said. “The bodies were charred beyond recognition.”

The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims. The state government will transport the bodies of those who died to Bihar.