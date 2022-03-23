Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that cases related to the killing and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the erstwhile state in the 1990s could be reopened if “something specific” comes up, PTI reported.

The demand for the reopening of the cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits has been raised from various quarters following the release of the movie The Kashmir Files, according to PTI.

On March 19, Vineet Jindal, an advocate and social activist, had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking to reopen the investigation in cases related to the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. Jindal had also called upon the president to constitute a Special Investigation Team to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

‘The Kashmir File’

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the erstwhile state in the late 1980s and early 1990s due to militancy. Upon its release on March 11, the movie has met with polarising responses.

On one hand, the movie was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Several BJP-ruled states have exempted the movie from entertainment tax.

On the other hand, Opposition parties have questioned the factual accuracy of the film and the communal tone of the discussion around it. They have pointed out that the Congress was not in power at the Centre when the Pandit exodus occurred and claimed that the governor of the state who facilitated the flight of the community had been approved by the BJP.

Many social media users have posted videos where members of the audience could be seen shouting anti-Muslim slogans in movie theatres.