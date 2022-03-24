A court in Delhi on Thursday rejected activist Umar Khalid’s bail plea in a case alleging larger conspiracy into the communal violence that erupted in the national Capital in February 2020, Bar and Bench reported.

Khalid’s bail application was pending before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat for nearly eight months. The court had also thrice deferred his bail order. It was originally set to be pronounced on March 14, but was postponed due to late submission of written arguments by both the parties.

Khalid was arrested on September 14, 2020, along with several other activists after clashes broke out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing the law in North East Delhi between February 23 and February 26 of that year.

The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.

Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with two students of the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University – Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar. She was granted bail in June 2020 on humanitarian grounds, while Haider remains in custody.

Arguments in the case

According to the police, Khalid made provocative speeches at two protest sites and had appealed to the people of Delhi to hold demonstrations in the streets during former United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India, which had coincided with the violence in the national Capital.

The police also alleged that the activist aimed to spread “propaganda at the global level” about how religious minorities in India were being mistreated.

The activist, the prosecution, claimed was part of a conspiracy whose main objective was to “bring the government to its knees”. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had told the court, “The ultimate object of rioters was to undermine the authority of the government which enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to destabilise the democracy.”

Prasad had also claimed that all the 25 sites where protests against the citizenship law took place in Delhi were chosen because they were closer to mosques and were “purposefully given secular names”.

On the other hand, Khalid claimed that the police cited “cooked up statements” from witnesses in the case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

On November 2, his lawyer Trideep Pais referred to a witness statement in which it was claimed that Khalid paid women to participate in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and was a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee.

The lawyer had questioned why the witness was not an accused in the case if he was present at the meeting. He had also said that the allegations against Khalid were the product of the “fertile imagination” of the investigation officer.

At an earlier hearing of the case on October 12, Khalid had asked if forming a WhatsApp group of Muslim students amounted to terrorism. He added that there were no witnesses to show that he had formed the WhatsApp group.

Pais had also claimed that the statements of witnesses cited in the chargesheet were made up. The police had filed an over 17,000-page chargesheet in the case in September 2020.

Scroll.in’s complete coverage of the Delhi violence can be read here.