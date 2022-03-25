Pakistan’s National Assembly will on Friday take up a no-confidence motion filed by Opposition parties against the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

The session is slated to begin at 11 am local time, or 11.30 am Indian time. Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the proceedings.

On Thursday, the National Assembly’s secretariat released a 15-point agenda for the session, which included the no-confidence motion. Opposition parties are reportedly planning to hold strong protests if the Speaker adjourns the proceedings.

The no-confidence motion was filed by about 100 legislators from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party on March 8.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 155 members in the 342-member Assembly. It requires the support of at least 172 members in order to stay in power. Opposition parties together have 163 members in the House. However, they can cross the majority mark if dissidents from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vote against the government.

More than 24 members of the ruling party have threatened to vote against him on the no-confidence motion. These MPs are reportedly staying in a guest house in the country’s Sindh province which is ruled by the Pakistan People Party, currently in Opposition.

The Opposition had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has failed to control inflation in the country and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.

The political instability in Pakistan comes amid reports that Khan has fallen out of favour with the country’s powerful military.

Early elections possible: Interior minister

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that early elections may be held in order to end the prevailing political uncertainty, PTI reported. He warned dissidents that switching sides would not do them any good.

Rashid heads the Awami Muslim League (Pakistan), which is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong,” Rashid said. The next general election in Pakistan is slated to be held in late 2023.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Imran Khan urged people to participate in a show of strength of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on March 27, according to the news agency.

“I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it,” he said. “That we are against the crime[s] being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money.”