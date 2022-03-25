Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, ANI reported. He is the first person in 37 years to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second successive term.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers, according to ANI.

Maurya, who was a deputy chief minister during Adityanath’s first term as well, had lost the Sirathu constituency to Samajwadi Party’s Pallavi Patel by a margin of 7,337 votes. He will have to get elected in a bye-poll within six months.

Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

A total of 52 ministers, including the deputy chief ministers, took oath as ministers during the ceremony, according to NDTV.

Some prominent names include Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Sanjay Nishad, Jaivir Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Dharam Pal Singh, Yogendra Upadhyaya and Rakesh Sachan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Manohar Lal Khattar were also present.

The BJP had won the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by a huge margin. It bagged 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s strength in the Assembly, however, fell in this election as compared to 2017 when it had won 325 seats.

Adityanath was elected unanimously as the leader of the Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath had thanked Modi for his guidance, reported ANI.

“There were several development projects successfully carried out in UP in last five years with the support of PM Modi,” he had said. “For the first time, people realised that homes for poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot free.”

Meanwhile, Shah had said that the Adityanath government strengthened the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during its first term.

“Our government provided security to every single person of the state,” Shah had said, according to ANI. “We did not ask about anyone’s religion before benefitting from our schemes.”

In the elections, the Samajwadi Party came second with 111 seats and received a vote share of 32.1%, its highest in the last 10 years. In the 2017 elections, the party had secured 47 seats.