Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, ANI reported. He is the first person in 37 years to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second successive term.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers, according to ANI.

Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

As many as 52 ministers will be sworn in as Cabinet ministers, Hindi daily Jansatta reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state BJP leaders, including MLAs Vijay Lakmi Gautam, Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Rathore, attended the swearing-in ceremony, reported PTI.

The BJP had won the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election by a huge margin. It bagged 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s strength in the Assembly, however, fell in this election as compared to 2017 when it had won 325 seats.

Adityanath was elected unanimously as the leader of the Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath had thanked Modi for his guidance, reported ANI.

“There were several development projects successfully carried out in UP in last five years with the support of PM Modi,” he had said. “For the first time, people realised that homes for poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot free.”

Meanwhile, Shah had said that the Adityanath government strengthened the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during its first term.

“Our government provided security to every single person of the state,” Shah had said, according to ANI. “We did not ask about anyone’s religion before benefitting from our schemes.”

Adityanath

In the elections, the Samajwadi Party came second with 111 seats and received a vote share of 32.1%, its highest in the last 10 years. In the 2017 elections, the party had secured 47 seats.