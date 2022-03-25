The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Hindutva group Hindu Dharma Parishad seeking the formation of a board to monitor activities of Christian missionaries in India, Live Law reported.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna observed that such petitions were “more of publicity interest rather than public’s”.

“You [the petitioner] are actually disturbing the harmony with these kinds of petitions,” the bench said.

The petition had raised concerns on alleged forcible religious conversion of Hindus. The plea was earlier dismissed by the Madras High Court in March last year, following which the Hindu Dharma Parishad had moved the Supreme Court, according to PTI.

In its order, the Madras High Court had said laws prohibiting forceful religious conversion were already in place, Live Law reported.

In the petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order, the Hindu Dharma Parishad had alleged that “anti-social and anti-national elements” were forcibly converting people from Hinduism to other religions, notably Christianity.

“Petitioner submits that to strengthen India’s unity and sovereignty and stability, all the Christian missionaries should be checked and their income should be monitored,” the plea had stated.