The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal was leading in all three municipal corporations in Odisha as per trends on Saturday afternoon, Hindustan Times reported.

The counting of votes for 106 notified area councils and three municipal corporations in Odisha began on Saturday, Odisha TV reported. The elections were held on March 24. Electronic Voting Machines were used for the first time in the polls, and the NOTA, or “none of the above” option was also made available, according to PTI.

As of 1.30 pm, the Biju Janata Dal’s Sulochana Das was leading by a margin of nearly 10,000 votes in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Hindustan Times reported. Suniti Mund of the Bharatiya Janata Party was at second spot.

From Behrampur, Biju Janata Dal’s mayor candidate Sanghmitra Dalei is leading by 39,574 votes, while and BJP’s Sabita Suar has secured 29,878 votes, Kalinga TV reported. Dalei is the president of her party’s women wing in Ganjam district.

In Cuttack Municipal Corporation, after completion of 10 rounds of vote counting, Biju Janata Dal candidate Subash Singh is leading by 31,261 votes ahead of Congress’ Giribala Behera, Kalinga TV reported.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 54% voter turnout was recorded. Cuttack Municipal Corporation recorded the highest turnout of 65%, followed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at 50% and Behrampur Municipal Corporation at 47%, Hindustan Times reported.