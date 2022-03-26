US alternate-rock band, the Foo Fighters, on Saturday announced the sudden passing of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. He was 50. The cause of his death is still unknown.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said the statement.

The Grammy award-winning band, known for its songs like Everlong and Best of You announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Saturday. The band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota in Colombia later in the day.

Festival organisers on Saturday, placed candles on stage to honour Hawkins, who has been associated with the Foo Fighters for 25 years.

Taylor Hawkins passed away just hours before Foo Fighters were due to play Festival Estéreo in Colombia. In lieu of the performance, candles were placed on stage to honor Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/s7GGcVK945 — Consequence (@consequence) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters has Dave Grohl as the lead vocals and guitar, since 1994. Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett do backing vocals and guitar. Nate Mendel plays bass and Rami Jaffee plays keyboards and piano. Taylor Hawkins joined the band in 1997, and played the drums, percussion and did backup vocals for the band.

Grohl has fondly talked about his relationship with Hawkins in past interviews. He believes Hawkins left Alanis Morissette, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter who was among the biggest artists in the world, to join the Foo Fighters purely for their personal relationship. He talks about how the foundation of their friendship is strong even on stage.

Here’s Dave Grohl talking about why Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997.



What a devastating loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/Et0Bav5eVs — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters played their last gig with Hawkins five days earlier, on March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina. The show’s last song was the crowd-favourite, Everlong, where Dave is seen telling the crowd, “I don’t like to say goodbye. I know that we’ll always come back.”

Musicians offer tribute to Hawkins

Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello expressed condolences and said he loved Hawkin’s “spirit and unstoppable rock power.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

English singer-songwriter William John Paul Gallagher, most well known for his rock band Oasis said his thoughts and prayers are with Hawkin’s family.

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

The Winery Dogs and Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy expressed his admiration for the late drummer and shared his condolences to his family and friends.

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne of Black Sabbath fame called Hawkins a “truly great person and amazing musician.” Osbourne is also known as the “Prince of Darkness.”

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Canadian rock band Nickelback expressed condolences and disbelief upon hearing the news.

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters started off in Seattle, Washington in 1994, by Grohl who was well-known then over his band, Nirvana with former star Kurt Cobain. The band released its latest album, the tenth one, called Medicine at Midnight in 2021.