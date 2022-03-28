Five Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended after a scuffle broke out between them and Trinamool Congress legislators in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, reported India Today.

A video posted by BJP’s Information Technology Cell head Amit Malviya showed the MLAs pushing and shoving each other inside the House.

BJP MLA and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga was assaulted in the ruckus, Malviya alleged. Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar also claimed that he was injured.

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



The development took place after the BJP members staged a protest against the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight persons were burnt to death on March 22 following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader, reported The Indian Express.

As the Assembly session began on Monday, BJP legislators entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“MLAs are not safe even inside the Assembly,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikar said, according to PTI. “At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue.”

On March 21 night, Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, the panchayat head of Barshal village, had succumbed to his injuries after attackers hurled crude bombs at him. After this, violence had erupted in Bogtui village and several houses, including two belonging to the men accused of Sheikh’s murder, were attacked and set on fire with petrol bombs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in looking into the case.