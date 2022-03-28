A no-confidence motion was tabled against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country’s National Assembly on Monday, PTI reported.

The motion was moved by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif after it was approved by 161 members of the House, Dawn reported. To have the no-confidence motion accepted, votes from 68 members are required.

“Through this resolution, under clause 1 of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Mr Imran Khan Niazi,” Sharif said while reading out the resolution. “And consequently, he [Khan] shall cease to hold office.”

The proceedings were presided over by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who announced that the debate on the resolution will begin on March 31. The House has been adjourned till then.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party landed in trouble after about 100 legislators from the Opposition parties, such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party, on March 8 had moved a no-confidence motion against it.

The Opposition had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.

The crisis escalated after reports emerged that more than 24 members of Khan’s party were threatening to vote against him during the no-confidence motion.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 155 members in the 342-member Assembly. It requires the support of at least 172 members in order to stay in power. Opposition parties together have 163 members in the House. However, they can cross the majority mark if dissidents from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vote against the government.

After Monday’s development in the National Assembly, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed confidence that Khan would retain his post.

“People must shun the idea that Imran’s politics is teetering on the brink,” Rashid said, according to PTI. “Especially after his [Khan] ‘great’ rally in Islamabad a day ago.”

On Sunday, Khan had held a big rally in Islamabad during which he had alleged “foreign conspiracy” as the reason behind the no-confidence motion against his government.

Khan had claimed that funds from abroad were channelled into Pakistan for this purpose.