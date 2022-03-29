The fire at the landfill site in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area continued to rage on in some parts on Tuesday almost 24 hours after it broke out, reported PTI. A blanket of smoke has engulfed the area.

“As of now, two fire tenders are present at the fire spot and continuing the cooling operation,” said Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg, according to the Hindustan Times. Garg told PTI that it might take a few more hours to completely douse the fire.

An official told the news agency that the flames were atop a garbage mound, which made it difficult to douse.

“We cannot take the fire tenders upwards,” the official said. “The spot is vertically located and the water comes down when we spray it on the fire, which makes the task difficult.”

No casualties have been reported in the fire.

On Monday, Garg had said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. The Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the municipal corporations led by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the fire.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report within 24 hours. The committee is expected to submit its report by Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged that such incidents have taken place at the Ghazipur landfill site earlier as well and they point to the carelessness of the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation, reported The Times of India.

In April, after a similar blaze was reported in Ghazipur, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Manoj Tyagi alleged that the fire broke out due to negligence of the civic body. He said that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had bee spending a lot of money for maintenance of the landfill site.

“But if such incidents are happening despite all these arrangements, [it means] work is not being done properly and there is corruption involved,” he alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and chairperson of the Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi Marlena said that the BJP-led civic bodies know that the garbage dumps are combustible but have not taken any steps to prevent it from piling up.

“Delhiites want to throw BJP out of the municipal corporations because of this very mismanagement,” she said. “This is why the Modi government has brought a Bill to postpone elections.”

Marlena was referring to the Bill introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on March 25 that proposes merging the three municipal corporations in Delhi.