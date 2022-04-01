External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India has “always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy”, ahead of a meeting between him and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday evening and met Jaishankar on Friday. The meeting took place amid Russia’s attack on neighbouring Ukraine. Many countries have condemned the conflict and have imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Russia.

On Friday, Jaishankar said that his meeting with the Russian foreign minister was taking place “in a difficult international environment”.

Lavrov remarked that friendship is the key word in the history of relations between India and Russia, The Indian Express reported. He said that “our western colleagues would like to reduce a meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine”, in an apparent reference to representatives from the United States and the United Kingdom.

“You [Jaishankar] know our position and we do not hide anything,” the Russian foreign minister said, according to The Indian Express. “…we appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts, and not in a one-sided way.”

India has so far abstained from voting on a series of United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Further, despite Western countries calling on India to condemn Putin, New Delhi is exploring options to buy Russian crude oil at a discount.

On Thursday, United States Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said that countries attempting to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia will face consequences.

The US official also warned that Russia would not help India if China made incursions along the Line of Actual Control again.

However, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the United Kingdom respects India’s decision to buy oil from Russia at discounted rates.

“I think it’s very important that we respect other countries’ decisions about the issues that they face; India is a sovereign nation,” she said at an event on Thursday. “I’m not going to tell India what to do.”