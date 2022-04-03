Seven journalists attacked at Hindutva event in Delhi as mob calls Muslim journalists ‘jihadi’
Police said they took away some of the journalists after they sat in a van to ‘evade a crowd which was getting agitated by their presence’.
Seven journalists were attacked and five of them had to be taken away by police from an event called the “Hindu mahapanchayat” in Delhi’s Burari area after they were allegedly assaulted by members of Hindutva groups due to their religious identity.
Four of the five journalists who were escorted away by the police were Muslims.
Meanwhile, Arbab Ali, one of the journalists who was allegedly assaulted, said he and Meer Faisal were interviewing people at the event.
He added that Hindutva supremacists Yati Narsinghanand and Suresh Chavhanke – who have earlier made hate speeches against Muslims – were among those who attended the event. Those who attended Sunday’s event were also making communal speeches, Ali said in his tweet.
“Suddenly, a group of right-wingers came to us and snatched our cameras and phones,” Ali said in a tweet. “They asked us our names. When Meer and I told them our name, they called us jihadi.”
Ali alleged that Faisal and he were made to sit separately and delete the videos they had shot at the event. Faisal was allegedly hit on his head and Ali pushed around.
“The mob started saying that ‘we should be beaten for this” as if covering the event was a crime and being Muslim is a crime,” Ali wrote in a tweet.
Even as police tried to take Ali and Faisal away, the mob again intervened. Later, some police personnel in plain clothes pushed them inside a van. One of the Hindutva group members even entered the van and punched a policeman.
Three more journalists - Meghnad Bose, Md Meherban and another one who has not been identified by Ali - were also taken away in the police van to the Mukherjee Nagar Police station, as people in the mob allegedly called others to follow them.
The journalists were made to sit at the police station for an hour before being escorted to their homes, Ali said in his tweets.
Faisal confirmed to the Scroll.in that he and Meherban had been beaten up. The police at the Mukherjee Nagar police station took their statement on the matter. “Police are behaving well...Nothing problematic about them,” he told Scroll.in.
The Deputy Commissioner (North West) of Delhi Police said in a tweet that the journalists sat in a police van to “evade a crowd which was getting agitated by their presence”. He clarified that none of them had been detained and they “opted to proceed to police station” due to security reasons.
Others corroborate Ali’s allegations
Samar Halarnkar, the founder-editor of Article 14 wrote in a tweet that one of the journalists who were taken away by the police was reporting on the event for the news website.
Faisal also confirmed that him and Meherban were beaten up by the mob due to their Muslim identity.
A reporter and a producer at the Newslaundry were also assaulted at the event, the news website said in a tweet.