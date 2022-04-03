The Enforcement Directorate on March 31 filed a chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, reported ANI. Another person, Kudrat Deep Singh, has also been named in the chargesheet.

Honey was arrested on February 3, weeks before Punjab Assembly elections which took place on February 20.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Honey admitted on February 6 that he received Rs 10 crore in cash to facilitate illegal sand mining operations and manipulate the transfer and posting of officials in the state.

Judge Rupinderjit Chahal of the special prevention of money laundering Act court will hear the matter on April 6.

The central agency had raided Honey’s house based on a first information report registered in 2018 by the Punjab Police against Kudrat Deep Singh.

Kudrat Deep Singh owns a quarry in Nawanshahr town of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab. Honey is reportedly a director at one of the companies formed by Kudrat Deep Singh.

The agency had also seized over Rs 10 crore during the raid at premises belonging to Honey, as well as gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch that is valued at around Rs 12 lakh, according to ANI.

According to the FIR, a total of 26 people have been booked in the case. In 2018, the police had found 30 trucks carrying sand from areas where mining was illegal.