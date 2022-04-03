US: Six killed, 10 injured in shooting in California’s Sacramento city
Six people were killed and 10 got injured in a mass shooting incident on Sunday in Sacramento city of California in the United States, local police said.
Gunshots could be heard in a video shared on Twitter, which showed a group of people involved in a scuffle outside a club, seconds before the shooting. Visuals showed people in the vicinity running for shelter as several rounds were fired.
The police reached the crime scene at around 2 am local time after they heard gunshots during patrolling, said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, reported the Associated Press.
A large crowd had gathered, and there were six bodies on the street, she said. Ten people were transported or self-transported to area hospitals, but no details of their condition has been shared yet. The police have not identified any suspects yet.
“We are asking for the public’s help to give us any information you can to help us solve this,” said Lester.
The city’s Mayor Darrell Steinberg noted that Lester, the city’s new police chief has made fighting gun violence a top priority, and he stands behind her.
“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” tweeted Steinberg. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend.”
There have been 117 incidents of mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The non-profit research group defines mass shootings as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator(s), are shot in one location, at roughly the same time.