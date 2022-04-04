Sri Lanka’s entire Cabinet, except President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting on Sunday in wake of the island country’s worst economic meltdown since its independence, PTI reported.

The prime minister’s son Namal Rajapaksa and his brothers Chamal Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa were among the 26 ministers who resigned.

“We gave resignations to the prime minister saying we are willing to leave at any time,” Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters in Colombo, according to Bloomberg. “After discussing with the president, the steps to be taken will be decided.”

The resignations allow the president to form a new Cabinet amid demands from coalition partners for a caretaker government, The Hindu reported.

Sri Lanka is facing an economic crisis as its foreign reserves have hit rock bottom. The country had declared an economic emergency in August. Sri Lankans are now facing shortages of petrol, diesel, milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential items. The shortage of fuel has led to power cuts of up to 13 hours daily in the country.

On Saturday, authorities had declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew amid a series of protests over the economic crisis. The government has also blocked access to social media sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Sunday’s development came hours after several Opposition parties and student groups held protests over the Rajapaksa government’s response to the crisis.

Despite the curfew and heavy police presence, university students in Colombo took out a march and shouted anti-government slogans, according to The Hindu. Similar protests were also held in the Kandy district.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa accused the Sri Lankan government of resorting to autocratic measures and dictatorship.

“Today is one of the darkest days of Sri Lanka’s democratic political life,” Premadasa told The Hindu. “The regime has used excessive power to subjugate and constrain the democratic rights of the people of the country.”