A Central Reserve Police Force trooper was killed and another was injured in an attack by alleged militants in Srinagar on Monday, PTI reported.

Officials said that the alleged militants opened fire on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of Srinagar. Both of them were taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival.

The CRPF trooper who died has been identified as Vishal, according to the Kashmir-based Global News Service. The other trooper is in a stable condition, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Kanwaljeet, said.

Officials said that the area where the incident took place has been cordoned off, and search operations have begun to track the attackers.

The attack took place hours after two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at in Pulwama district. On Sunday as well, two labourers had been shot at and injured in the same district. The workers shot at on Sunday were from Punjab, according to ANI.