The Union government on Monday appointed Indian Foreign Service officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra the next foreign secretary, ANI reported.

He will take over the post on April 30, the appointments committee of the Union Cabinet said. He will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has held the post since January 29, 2020.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the

appointment of Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS: 1988), Ambassador in

Kathmandu to the post of Foreign Secretary upon superannuation of @harshvshringla (IFS: 1984) on 30.04.2022.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/jOCMTpCxVY — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 4, 2022

Kwatra, a 1988 batch officer, is currently India’s Ambassador to Nepal, and has held the post since February 2020. Before that, he was India’s Ambassador to France (August 2017 to February 2020) and Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (October 2015 to August 2017).

Previously, he headed the policy planning and research division in the external affairs ministry. He also headed the Americas division in the ministry, which deals with India’s ties with the United States and Canada.

In all, Kwatra has 32 years of experience in various assignments in India and abroad.