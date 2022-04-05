The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday asked for the National Assembly proceedings record on the no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition against Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Al Jazeera reported.

The court was hearing the matter related to the legality of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissing the motion against Khan on Sunday.

Suri had ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked to a “foreign conspiracy” to topple Khan’s government. It also breached Article 5 of the Constitution, which deals with loyalty to the State and obedience to the Constitution, he had said on Sunday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

On Tuesday, Bandial said that the Supreme Court does not interfere in matters of state and foreign policy and was only interested in determining the legality of Suri’s ruling on the no-trust motion, Dawn reported.

Senator Raza Rabbani, appearing for the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, said that the court should examine the extent of the “immunity of proceedings” in the Parliament, Dawn reported.

“Whatever has happened can only be termed as civilian martial law,” Rabbani said about Suri’s ruling, Dawn reported. “The no-confidence motion can’t be dismissed without voting on it.”

Rabbani also said that a narrative of a “foreign conspiracy” was created against the motion.

In the run-up to the no-trust move, Prime Minister Imran Khan had already lost the majority in the 342-member Lower House after his government’s two allies joined hands with the Opposition. Khan also called for fresh elections in the National Assembly.

The Opposition had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.

Currently, Khan’s government is left with 164 members of the National Assembly, while the joint Opposition has 177. The majority mark in the Pakistan National Assembly is 172.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Election Commission on Tuesday said that it was ready to hold general elections if required, PTI reported.

The Election Commission’s spokesperson said that a meeting will be held to review the preparation for general elections in the country.