The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday withdrew a circular that granted permission to Muslim employees to take two hours’ leave during the month of Ramzan, till the day of Eid-ul-Fitr was declared in May.

The permission was subject to the condition that the employees should complete their office work on time.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board said that the circular has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Delhi Jal Board withdraws its circular dated 5th April 2022 for short leave to all its Muslim Employees during the days of Ramzan issued earlier. pic.twitter.com/7l3rDvkGOs — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 5, 2022

The authority revoked the permission after Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi spokesperson Vinit Goenka on Tuesday asked whether the circular amounted to “appeasement politics”.

In a similar vein, the chief of the BJP’s Delhi unit, Adesh Gupta, said that the decision showed the true face of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “On one hand, he is giving a 25% discount on liquor and has opened thousands of liquor shops during the period of Navratri,” he said. “On the other hand, he is giving two hours’ leave to Delhi Jal Board employees for namaz during Ramzan. What is this, if not appeasement?”

The Delhi government, which is led by the Aam Aadmi Party, runs the Delhi Jal Board.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed private liquor stores to give discounts up to 25%, according to PTI. On February 28, the government had told shops to discontinue the discount on liquor, claiming that it was causing law and order problems due to overcrowding and unhealthy market practices.

On Monday, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that he written to Kejriwal, requesting him to withdraw permission to give discounts on alcohol during Navratri and, if possible, stop the sale of liquor during this period as well, according to ANI.