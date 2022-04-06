Two militants were killed in a gunfight in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police said that they were associated with militant outfits Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

AGuH #terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT’s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in #Tral. Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several #terror crimes in #Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 6, 2022

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the militants were involved in several terror incidents in Srinagar, including the killing of panchayat head Sameer Bhat.

On March 9, Bhat was shot inside his house in the Khonmoh area near Srinagar. He had succumbed to the gunshot injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Bhat was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

On March 16, the police had said that three militants were killed in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. They were also allegedly involved in the killing of Bhat. At the time, Kumar had said that they were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.