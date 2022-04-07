The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday said that penal action will be taken against students for writing political slogans or drawings on their answer papers, PTI reported.

The announcement came after it emerged that several students appearing for the West Bengal board’s class 10 examination had written the popular political slogan “Khela Hobe” on their answer sheets.

The slogan Khela Hobe (“the game is on”), used by the Trinamool Congress party, had gained popularity during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. It was coined by a youth Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharyya, who had used it as a title of a rap-like video.

Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told news agency PTI that examiners have been instructed not to evaluate such answer papers.

“A high powered committee formed by the council will decide on the quantum of punishment,” Bhattacharya said.

The decision was welcomed by educationist Nrisingaprasad Bhaduri, PTI reported.

“No ruling party should politicise the education sector and influence impressionable minds,” Bhaduri said.