Former chairperson of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel on Thursday evening said that he was stopped at the airport yet again. He was was previously stopped from travelling to the United States from Bengaluru airport on Wednesday.

“CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] has not taken me off their look out circular,” he said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

immigration at bangalore airport says nobody at cbi answering their calls — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 7, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to immediately withdraw a look out circular issued against Patel. A look out notice is usually issued to prevent a person from leaving the country and remains valid up to a year or till the agency cancels or renews it.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar urged the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation to issue a written apology to Patel acknowledging the lapse on part of his subordinate.

On Wednesday, Patel had said he was informed by immigration officials that he had been put on the exit control list by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

This happened even though he got his passport back through a court order specifically for the trip to the US between March 1 and May 30.

An immigration officer had told him that he was on the look out circular in connection with a case “the Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India”. The organisation has been accused of money laundering and criminal conspiracy in a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Amnesty International India has vehmently denied the allegation.