At least six schools in Bengaluru have received bomb threats through e-mail, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Friday, reported NDTV.

Pant said that bomb squads have been sent to the spots. They have checked two schools, which have been declared free of any danger, reported The Hindu.

The threats were sent to six schools between 10.15 am and 11 am, reported News18. These are Delhi Public School, Gopalan International, New Academy School, St Vincent Paul School, Indian Public School and Ebenezer International School. However, NDTV put the number of schools that received the email threats to seven.

The email messages sent to these schools read the same. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention [this] is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

The mails were sent from different email ids.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Dr Subramanyeshwara Rao said that the threats mostly seemed like a hoax. “But we are taking it seriously and not leaving anything to chance,” he said.

The police have evacuated all the schools that received the threat. Examinations were underway in some of them. Senior police officers told The Hindu the police ensured that exams were not disturbed.

Mansoor Khan, member of the board of management of Delhi Public Schools group, told News 18 that the police should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The safety of children is our top priority,” he said. “Today, hundreds of children were taking their final exams. As management, we are very concerned about our children and staff. We will ensure that every safety measure is in place. Even if it is a hoax, it should be investigated.”