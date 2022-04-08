Covid-19 precaution shots will be made available to those aged 18 and above from Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday. The doses will be given at private vaccination centres.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for a precaution dose,” it said.

The Centre said that about 96% of the population comprising persons aged 15 and above have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

“[…] while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses,” it said in a statement.

So far, more than 2.4 crore precautionary shots have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above. “About 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose,” the statement read.

The ministry said that efforts to give second doses of the vaccine and precaution shots to seniors and frontline workers would be accelerated in the country.

“The on-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated,” it said.

India reported 1,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, ANI reported. With 43 new deaths, the toll has reached 5,21,573, the news agency reported.