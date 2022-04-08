Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the Opposition parties to unite against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, PTI reported. Talks were in progress to decide a framework of a united front, he added.

“Opposition parties that are against RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and Narendra Modi should come together,” he said. “Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed.”

Gandhi was speaking at a joint press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

While Yadav expressed his concerns over the “weaker sections of the society”, Gandhi said the country is currently in a “bad state”, PTI reported.

“All of us are facing this challenge,” Gandhi said. “We have to bring the country together, we have to take the country on the path of brotherhood again.”

Gandhi also said that the country can be strengthened only if peace and harmony prevail in India, ANI reported.

“People of BJP think that spreading hatred, scaring people, killing them, the country’s economy can be strengthened,” Gandhi said.