The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday declared Hafiz Talha Saeed a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, reported ANI.

Talha is the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed.

The Centre said that Hafeez Talha Saeed is a senior leader and head cleric of Lashkar-e-Taiba, reported The Hindu.

Hafiz Talha Saeed has been “actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India, and Indian interests in Afghanistan,” said the circular, according to ANI.

Hafiz Talha Saeed has been visiting various centres of the terrorist faction in Pakistan, and has propagated “jihad against India, Israel, the USA and Indian interests” in other western countries, the circular said, according to ANI.

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief sentenced to prison

The Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed was on Friday sentenced to 32 years imprisonment by a Pakistan court in two terror financing cases. He has already been sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment in five other such cases. He has been lodged in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail since 2019.

Saeed is wanted in India for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed is also a United Nations designated terrorist and has a $10 million, or over Rs 74 crore bounty on him.

In August 2020, Pakistan had included Saeed’s name along with that of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some Taliban members in its list of terrorists. It imposed an arms embargo and travel ban on the terrorist and also froze their assets.