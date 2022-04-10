Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the Congress had reached out to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati with an offer to make her the chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, but she did not respond, The Indian Express reported.

The former Congress president made the statement in Delhi after the launch of a book titled, The Dalit Truth — Battles For Realising Ambedkar’s Vision, edited by former bureaucrat K Raju.

Gandhi hinted that Mayawati did not respond to the Congress’ offer as she was under pressure from central investigative agencies, PTI reported. He alleged that the Bahujan Samaj Party chief gave a clear passage to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due to “the CBI, the ED and Pegasus”.

The Congress leader said that he greatly respects Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram for “awakening the Dalit voice” in Uttar Pradesh, although the grand old party suffered losses as a result. He alleged that Mayawati was now saying that she would not fight for that voice.

“You must have seen that Mayawati did not fight the elections,” Gandhi said. “We had sent a message to Mayawati, let’s have an alliance, you be the chief minister. She did not even talk.”

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress got just two seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party got one seat. The former party secured a vote share of 2.33%, while the latter got 12.88% of the votes.

The BJP won the elections by securing victory in 255 seats, while the Samajwadi Party emerged as the main Opposition by winning 111 seats.

‘Weaker sections suffer when Constitution become defunct’

At the event, the Congress leader said that people must speak up, otherwise the Constitution will not be followed.

“The Congress and [BR] Ambedkar gave India a weapon – our Constitution,” he told the gathering. “But RSS’ [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s] capture of institutions has undermined it. Dalits, minorities, adivasis and other weaker sections pay the price of this subversion.”

Gandhi said that when the Constitution becomes defunct, the weaker sections of society suffer the most.

He said that many politicians are only interested in securing power, but claimed that he is different, according to The Indian Express. “They wake up in the morning and think about how to secure power,” he added. “They do that till night. They wake up the next day and start thinking the same thing again. India today is filled with such people.”