Violence broke out in several parts of the country on Sunday during processions held on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami, reports said. At least one person was killed in Gujarat’s Khambat city and several people, including police personnel, were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, PTI reported.

The 65-year old man who died in Khambat has not been identified yet, Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan said. He added that a clash broke out during a Ram Navami procession, following which two groups threw stones at each other.

One more person was also injured in the clashes, and some shops were allegedly set on fire. The police brought the situation under control using tear gas shells.

In the city of Himmatnagar in the Sabarkantha district as well, two groups of people clashed and hurled stones at each other during a procession, according to PTI.

“During the melee, some persons were hit by stones,” Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said. “But the situation was brought under control in some time.”

Some people also set three to four two-wheelers on fire during the clashes. A large number of police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, Vaghela said.

Here is a roundup of incidents of violence that took place in other states:

Madhya Pradesh

Eight to ten people, including five police officers, were injured in the Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, The New Indian Express reported.

The first incident of violence broke out after people allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession, objecting to loud music. The violence occurred in the Talab Chowk area. Subsequently, clashes broke out in the Gaushala Marg, Tabadi Chowk, Sanjay Nagar and Motipura areas of the city.

सराफा बाजार स्थित धान मंडी मस्जिद पर अंधेरा (घटना के घंटो बाद) होने के बाद हुई आगजनी की घटना। हालात नाज़ुक।



यह दंगा खरगौन का सोशल और पॉलिटिकल स्ट्रक्चर बदल देगा।



यह दंगा खरगौन का सोशल और पॉलिटिकल स्ट्रक्चर बदल देगा।

मध्य प्रदेश में अगले साल चुनाव हैं और खरगोन और बडवानी ज़िले में कांग्रेस का दबदबा हैं.

Authorities have imposed a curfew in some parts of Khargone, and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the entire city to ban the assembly of four or more people, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a Ram Navami procession was reportedly attacked in the Sendhwa town of the Barwani district also. The violence took place when a group from the village of Bargaon was on its way to join a main procession in the town.

Clashes were later reported from other areas of the town, including Jai Hind Chowk and Kranti Chowk. Seven people, including two police personnel, were injured.

Jharkhand

More than ten people were injured in clashes in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Sunday, News18 Jharkhand reported. Three people have reportedly been critically injured.

The violence took place after a group of people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession. The people who were part of the procession allegedly retaliated by hurling stones.

Ten motorcycles and a pick-up van were reportedly set on fire during the violence.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the Hirhi village of the district, ANI reported.

West Bengal

In West Bengal’s Bankura city, three police personnel were injured after a Ram Navami procession turned violent, The Times of India reported. The violence took place in the Manchantala area of the city.

Union minister Subhas Sarkar, who was present at the procession, alleged that bricks were hurled at his vehicle. He blamed Trinamool Congress members for the violence.

The police, however, have arrested at least 17 BJP workers in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, tensions prevailed in Shibpur area of Howrah city after allegedly provocative speech was made at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally, The Indian Express reported. Two groups of locals threw stones at each other, resulting in injuries to the those in the mobs, as well as, police personnel.

A few police motorcycles were also set on fire.

Goa

Violence broke out in Goa’s Vasco town on Sunday after stones were allegedly hurled at a two-wheeler procession around 8.30 pm in Baina area of the city, Herald Goa reported. A mob then allegedly attacked the local Islampura mosque.

Later, the police reached the spot and took those engaged in clashes into custody.