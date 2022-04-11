Imran Khan’s supporters stage protests against his ouster in several cities of Pakistan
Pakistan’s National Assembly will meet today at 2 pm to pick the country’s next prime minister.
Supporters of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party held several protest rallies across the country on Sunday evening against the ouster of the former prime minister, PTI reported.
Large gatherings were held in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Nowshera among others, according to the Dawn.
The protests were held a day after Khan was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister after he lost a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday. A total of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly of Pakistan had voted in favour of the no-trust vote against Khan, two more than the required number of 172.
The protest began after 9 pm and continued untill midnight on the call of Khan, who thanked the public for its support against what he alleged was a “United States-backed regime change”.
“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” the cricketer-turned-politician wrote in a tweet.
Protests by Khan’s supporters were also reported from abroad in Chicago, Dubai, Toronto, and London, according to PTI.
Earlier on Sunday, Khan had also chaired a Parliamentary board meeting of his party’s core committee to discuss future course of action. The meeting was held ahead of a crucial sitting of the National Assembly scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Monday to elect the new prime minister.
Opposition meet
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, who has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate, on Sunday met former president of the country Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto ahead of the crucial vote, PTI reported.
The top Opposition leaders discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest, Geo News reported.
Earlier in the day, Sharif had submitted his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the election for the post of the prime minister.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had also submitted his papers for the post.