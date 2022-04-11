Supporters of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party held several protest rallies across the country on Sunday evening against the ouster of the former prime minister, PTI reported.

Large gatherings were held in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Nowshera among others, according to the Dawn.

"We want #ImranKhan back"

Pakistan will not rest until fresh elections are conducted!



This clip is from Peshawar, KP #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#عمران_خان_نہیں_جھکا pic.twitter.com/rrM9Ue5ybS — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

The protests were held a day after Khan was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister after he lost a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Saturday. A total of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly of Pakistan had voted in favour of the no-trust vote against Khan, two more than the required number of 172.

Rawalpindi telling they will never accept an “imported puppet regime” in Islamabad. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/18kq7VdY5V — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) April 10, 2022

The protest began after 9 pm and continued untill midnight on the call of Khan, who thanked the public for its support against what he alleged was a “United States-backed regime change”.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” the cricketer-turned-politician wrote in a tweet.

Protests by Khan’s supporters were also reported from abroad in Chicago, Dubai, Toronto, and London, according to PTI.

PML-N and PTI supporters face off outside Avenfield House London pic.twitter.com/QdmTcP0gl1 — Atika Rehman (@AtikaRehman) April 10, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Khan had also chaired a Parliamentary board meeting of his party’s core committee to discuss future course of action. The meeting was held ahead of a crucial sitting of the National Assembly scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Monday to elect the new prime minister.

Opposition meet

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, who has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate, on Sunday met former president of the country Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto ahead of the crucial vote, PTI reported.

The top Opposition leaders discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest, Geo News reported.

اسلام آباد: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری اور پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے ملاقات کے لئے مسلم لیگ ن کے صدر شہباز شریف کی زرداری ہاؤس آمد@AAliZardari @BBhuttoZardari @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/NR9Rv6Zyuv — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sharif had submitted his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the election for the post of the prime minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had also submitted his papers for the post.