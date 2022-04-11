At least six workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district in the early hours of Monday, PTI reported. The incident occurred around 3 am in the district’s Dahej industrial area.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said that employees of the chemical factory were working near a reactor that suddenly blew off during the solvent distillation process.

“The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory,” Patil said, according to PTI. “All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem.”

No one else was injured in the incident, the official added.

In June 2020, a similar blast in the area had killed eight people and injured over 40 workers.

The explosion had caused thick black smoke to fill the air and had forced people living in nearby villages to evacuate for fear of noxious fumes and the possible spread of poisonous chemicals into the surrounding area.