Veteran actor and screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has died, film director Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter on Monday. The cause of his death was not known yet.

“With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam,” read a note, that Mehta shared on Twitter. “Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.”

Subrahmanyam was last seen in the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar on streaming platform Netflix, in which he played actor Sanya Malhotra’s grandfather.

Subrahmanyam is survived by his wife Divya. The couple lost their teenage son Jahaan to brain tumour two months ago, according to The Indian Express.

He started his career in the film industry as a screenplay writer in the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Parinda (1989), PTI reported.

His work as a writer is also noted in several other productions, including 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Teen Patti.

His on screen appearances include the Alia Bhatt-starrer 2 States, Hichki, Stanley ka Dabba and Kaminey, among others.

Several film personalities paid tributes to the actor and expressed grief at his death.

Shiv Subramaniam co wrote Is Raat ki Subah Nahin ,Chameli n Hazaaron with me but much before that in 1984,when I was a writer n on Saeed Mirza’s Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho,Naseer ( NaseeruddinShah) brought this young Kid 2 d set n told me to teach him the ropes .The kid learnt fast . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 11, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔We’ve lost a very fine actor-writer and a gentleman today. #ShivSubrahmanyam my condolences and love to @divyajagdale & her family. 🙏🏽💐 pic.twitter.com/R9BFRCjTvM — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) April 11, 2022