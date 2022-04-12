The Kashmir Law College in Srinagar on Monday sacked Dr Sheikh Showkat as the principal saying that he is “a hard-line ideologue of Pakistani-backed separatist organisations”, The Hindu reported.

His participation in the 2016 convention titled, Azadi – The Only Way, at the Press Club in Delhi was cited as a reason behind the management’s decision, the Kashmir News Service reported. Hurriyat chairperson Syed Ali Shah Geelani had attended the event.

The college in a statement alleged that Showkat had delivered an “anti-India speech” and shouted slogans against the country at the convention.

“Delhi Police had registered an FIR under Sections 124 A [sedition], 120 B [criminal conspiracy] and 149 [unlawful assembly] in connection with the said convention,” the statement read, reported the Kashmir News Service.

The college also said that it was looking into Showkat’s past activities after finding that he was allegedly in touch with terrorist networks.

“He has received about Rs 5.1 crore as salary and another Rs 3.3 crore as additional allowances under different heads,” the statement alleged.

It further alleged that Showkat was a recipient of a pension amount of more than Rs 1 lakh per month, Kashmir News Service reported.

Showkat confirmed that he was dismissed by the college management from his services and refuted claims of terror links, Rising Kashmir reported.

“I have been serving as an educationalist throughout my life in different institutions,” Showkat told Rising Kashmir. “Had there been anything like that associated with me, I would not have been in government services. Moreover, whatever I have written, it is available and open to everyone, be it media, journals or international journals.”

He also told Rising Kashmir that the allegations were not communicated to him directly, but he had read them only in media reports.