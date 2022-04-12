Ten people were detained for allegedly throwing stones in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Monday night, a day after one person was killed and several others injured in similar incidents of violence, reported The Indian Express, citing the police.

Monday’s incident took place in the Vanzaravas area of Himmatnagar city. Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela said that the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd that was throwing stones.

He said that a first information report has been registered in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, incidents of stone-pelting between two communities were reported from Himmatnagar as well as Khambhat city in Anand district during Ram Navami processions. Nine people were arrested for the incident in Khambhat on Monday. In Himmatnagar, the police had imposed Section 144 which prohibits the gathering of more than five people.

More than 15 persons, including four police officers, were injured in the stone-pelting at Himmatnagar on Sunday and a few vehicles and shops were set on fire.

On Tuesday, Vaghela said that troops of the rapid action force, state reserve police and the local police have been deployed in Himmatnagar after violence was reported in the city.

“About 1,000 policemen are presently deployed at Himmatnagar,” said Inspector General Abhay Chudasama, reported the Hindustan Times.

On Monday afternoon, a peace meeting was organised between the two communities.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Deepsinh Rathod has claimed the Himmatnagar incident was pre-planned.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also accused Hindutva groups of provoking and participating in violence, including in Khambhat and Himmatnagar. Owaisi has alleged Ram Navami processions were used to make hate speeches against Muslims across the country.

Chudasama said that the police were investigating if the violence was pre-planned.

Violence was also reported in West Bengal, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand during Ram Navami processions. One person was killed in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga town and several others were injured across the country.