At least 13 people were injured after a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, fire department officials said, The New York Times reported.

The shooting happened at the 36th street subway station at Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, New York, at around 8.30 am, a police officer told The New York Times. The police are on the lookout for a man wearing a gas mask and a orange construction vest.

As a train pulled into the subway station and its doors opened, the accused man threw a smoke bomb onto the train and started shooting, CBS News reported.

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

Five people were shot, one of whom is critically wounded. The others are being treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the chaos that ensued, according to CBS News.

The New York Police Department in a tweet asked residents to avoid the street of 36th and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. They found undetonated devices at the site. The police confirmed that there are no active explosions at the site at this time.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, will also be investigating the matter, CNN reported.

There have been 296 shooting incidents in New York since April 2021 till April 3 this year, according to the police department statistics.