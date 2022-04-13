The Telangana Police on Tuesday booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh for allegedly making a speech and singing songs that were provocative in nature during a Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad earlier this week, PTI reported.

Singh has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity among people on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an unidentified senior police officer told PTI.

The police took cognisance of the matter on its own, the officer said.

In a video shared on social media on April 10, Singh was seen singing in a procession with lyrics calling to make India a Hindu nation. He could also be heard singing that those who don’t chant the name of Hindu deity Ram, would have to leave the country.

A separate case was also registered against Singh and organisers of the procession for allegedly violating the terms under which the Hyderabad Police had given permission for the rally.

Police said Singh and his supporters created a nuisance by playing loud music and obstructed the traffic, according to The Hindu.

“Around 11 pm MLA Raja Singh addressed a huge public gathering at Hanuman Vyamashala ground by disturbing public peace and tranquillity in the locality, and the meeting concluded around 11.30 pm,” the police said.

Violence broke out in at least five states of the country on Sunday during processions held on the occasion of Hindu festival Ram Navami. One person was killed in Gujarat’s Khambat city and another in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga while several people, including police personnel, were injured in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

A mosque was allegedly attacked in Goa and incidents of groups of people hurling stones at each other were reported from the state. Several students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi were also hurt on in a scuffle on the same day allegedly due to a controversy on serving meat in a hostel mess.