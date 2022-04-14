Six killed, 13 injured in fire at pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district
The police said the fire was caused due to leakage of chemicals.
At least six workers died and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical unit in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, ANI reported. Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said the fire was caused due to leakage of chemicals.
Those injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Vijaywada, Sharma said, according to PTI.
The deceased were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das. Four of them were migrant workers from Bihar, NDTV reported.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief on the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries, according to ANI.