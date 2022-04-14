At least six workers died and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical unit in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, ANI reported. Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said the fire was caused due to leakage of chemicals.

Those injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Vijaywada, Sharma said, according to PTI.

A fire broke out inside a porous chemical industry in Akkireddygudem in Nizividu in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. 17 people were working inside the factory when the accident was reported. 6 feared dead and 11 injured in the accident. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/TBNWMPweS2 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) April 14, 2022

The deceased were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das. Four of them were migrant workers from Bihar, NDTV reported.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief on the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries, according to ANI.