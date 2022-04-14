Covid-19 antibodies were present among 99.93% of healthcare and frontline workers in Mumbai, PTI reported citing the findings of the quantitative sero survey conducted in March by the city’s civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation examined 3,099 participants, out of which antibodies were found in 3,097. The civic body also said that 15.9% of the total participants had tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More antibodies were found in the blood samples of 36.5% of the employees who had taken the preventive dose.

“Of the 3,099 health and frontline workers, 726 employees were nurses and health workers from primary health centres in 24 wards of the BMC, 776 were Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport staffers and 779 were from solid waste management department, among others,” it said.

While it was the sixth regular sero survey, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it was the first quantitative survey conducted to decide the future of immunisation in the city, PTI reported.

A sero survey tests a sample population in a region to assess whether it has antibodies against a particular infection. The presence of antibodies indicates that people may have been exposed to the infection even if they hadn’t developed symptoms of the disease.

A quantitative survey is used to gain extensive information from the respondents. The data is then analysed and used to generate a research report.

In the next six months, the Mumbai civic body will conduct a second quantitative sero survey to check the level of antibodies in blood samples of the same participants, PTI reported.