The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an e-rickshaw driver who had allegedly transported petrol used to set houses on fire in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, PTI reported.

The man, identified as Ritan Shiekh, was arrested from his home in Birbhum’s Bogtui village.

“He was identified from the CCTV footage,” an unidentified official with the central agency told PTI. “Also, his name cropped up in statements given by other suspects arrested and witnesses.”

On March 22, eight people had died in Bogtui in Rampurhat town after their houses were set on fire following the alleged murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Sheikh had succumbed to his injuries after unidentified people allegedly hurled bombs at him.

Hours later, violence broke out in the village and several houses were set on fire. Seven bodies were recovered from one house, while one person died of injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, a Central Bureau of Investigation officer told PTI that Ritan Sheikh had gone missing after the killings.

“He used to go into hiding during the day, and return home in the dead of the night,” the official added.

With this development, the central agency has arrested six people in the case. It has also taken custody of 22 people, who were arrested by the West Bengal Police.

On March 25, the Calcutta High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case from West Bengal Police’s Special Investigation Team.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Bhadu Sheikh’s murder.