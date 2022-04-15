One person was electrocuted in Bengaluru as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanapalya, the Hindustan Times reported. He was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire hanging from a pole.

Though the Bengaluru Police did not find any open electric wires on the site, Vasant’s pushcart was attached to the pole.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru face waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall in the city.



An emergency operation in waterlogged areas is underway by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) & fire department.



Visuals from Banashankari, Kathreguppe, Jayaprakash Nagara

Thursday’s heavy rain waterlogged several roads. Cars and buses were submerged, while water also entered some houses.

Photos by @jithuphotos @IndianExpress

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the fire department carried out emergency operations in some waterlogged areas, NDTV reported. Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta asked his team to immediately address complaints about uprooted trees and heavy traffic jams. Around 12 trees fell down due to high wind speeds.

Officials have also been instructed to identify areas that are prone to waterlogging and take steps to avoid the flooding.

Many areas in Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall last evening. Please reach out to BBMP's control rooms incase of trees falls or any water blockage at road/junctions. Steps will be taken immediately to solve the problem.

The city is likely to receive heavy rain for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thunderstorm and lightning warnings have also been issued for Coastal Karnataka, North and South Interior Karnataka for April 15.