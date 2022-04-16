The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Saturday won Bihar’s Bochahan Assembly seat in a bye-poll, according to the Election Commission. RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Baby Kumari by a margin of more than 35,000 votes.

The death of Paswan’s father, Musafir Paswan had necessitated the bye-poll. In 2020, Musafir Paswan had won the seat on a ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which was then an ally of the BJP.

The counting of votes for bye-polls in one Lok Sabha seat and four Assembly seats in different parts of the country began on Saturday at 8 am.

Bye-polls were held in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, as well as the Assembly seats of Bochahan in Bihar, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra, Ballygunge in West Bengal and Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh. Voting took place on April 12.

West Bengal

At 2.30 pm, Trinamool Congress leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was ahead of Bhartiya Janata Party’s Agnimitra Paul in the Asansol seat by more than 28,000 votes, according to the data provided by the Election Commission.

The bye-poll in Asansol was necessitated as former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned from his post after he quit the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Supriyo contested on a Trinamool Congress ticket from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency, where he was ahead of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Saira Shah Halim by more than 15,000 votes. Candidates of the Congress and the BJP were trailing at the third and fourth positions.

Maharashtra

In Maharastra’s Kolhapur North constituency, the Congress party candidate Jayshri Jadhav was ahead of BJP’s Satyajeet Kadam. At 2.35 pm, Jadhav had received 76,207 votes, while Kadam had bagged 60,925 votes.

The bye-poll took place after sitting Congress MLA and Jadhav’s husband, Chandrakant Jadhav, died due to the coronavirus disease.

Chhattisgarh

The Congress was also leading in Chattisgarh’s Khairagarh constituency. At 2.35 pm, the party’s block unit chief Yashoda Verma was ahead of BJP candidate Komal Janghel by more than 17,500 votes.

The bye-election was held due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator Devvrat Singh.