The counting of votes for bye-polls in one Lok Sabha seat and four Assembly seats in different parts of the country began on Saturday at 8 am.

Bye-polls were held in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, as well as the Assembly seats of Bochahan in Bihar, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra, Ballygunge in West Bengal and Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh. Voting took place on April 12.

West Bengal | Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.



TMC fielded Shatrughan Sinha while BJP fielded Agnimitra Paul from the constituency.

At 10.30 am, Trinamool Congress leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was leading ahead of Bhartiya Janata Party’s Agnimitra Paul in Asansol by 10,989 votes, according to the data provided by the Election Commission.

The bye-poll in Asansol was necessitated as former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned from his post after he quit the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Supriyo contested on a Trinamool Congress ticket from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency, where he was ahead of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Saira Shah Halim by 6,295 votes. Candidates of the Congress and the BJP were trailing at the third and fourth positions.

In Bihar’s Bochahan seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Amar Kumar Paswan was leading ahead of BJP candidate Baby Kumari by 11,620 votes. The bye-poll was necessitated due to the death of Vikassheel Insaan Party MLA Musafir Paswan.

In Maharastra Kolhapur North constituency, the Congress party candidate Jayshri Jadhav was ahead of BJP’s Satyajeet Kadam. While Jadhav had received 19,018 votes in favour, Kadam was trailing behind with 11,735 votes.

The bye-poll took place after sitting Congress MLA and Jayshri Jadhav’s husband Chandrakant Jadhav died due to the coronavirus disease.

The Congress was also leading in Chattisgarh’s Khairagarh constituency. According to the Election Commission, the party’s block unit chief Yashoda Verma was ahead of BJP candidate Komal Janghel by 4,860 votes.

The bye-election was held due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator Devvrat Singh.