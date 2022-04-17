Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday after members of Hindu and Muslim communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, reported NDTV.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV that two officials have been injured in the violence. Other media reports said that at least 10 people, including six police officers, were injured.

Delhi Police’s Public Relations Officer Anyesh Roy said stones were thrown on the participants of the procession that led to the clash. He said that some incidents of arson have also been reported.

Asthana told NDTV that the police were monitoring the situation and two companies of Rapid Action Force have been deployed in and around Jahangirpuri.

In a series of the tweets, the police commissioner said senior officers were patrolling the area.

“Strict action will be taken against rioters,” he tweeted. “Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.”

The police said that an argument had broken out between two communities, reported The Indian Express.

“Things escalated, and both sides started pelting stones at each other,” a police officer told the newspaper. “They damaged public property and torched vehicles.”

A resident named Mastan claimed that participants of the procession shouted slogans such as “Bharat mein rehna hoga toh Jai Shri Ram kehna hoga [if you want to live in India, you have to chant Deity Ram’s name]”.

Mastan alleged that some people carrying saffron flags tried to enter a mosque. He also alleged that the violence escalated because there is not much police presence in the area.

Taxi driver Ajay Kumar told The Indian Express that he sustained injuries on his leg.

“I had come to check on my parents when I heard news of a clash,” Kumar told the newspaper. “There was fierce stone-pelting, and while I managed to escape from the area, my Swift Dzire car was destroyed by the mob. How will I earn my living now?”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Asthana and Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak to take necessary action and handle the matter sensitively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the violence and demanded action against those involved in the violence. “Appeal to everyone to hold each others’ hands and maintain peace,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. “He [Baijal] assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The incident follows similar clashes on April 10 across the country during Ram Navami processions. Two people had died and several others injured in the violence that broke out in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Goa.

On the same day, clashes had broken out at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University allegedly over meat being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami.

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in a Muslim-dominated area of the city after a motorcycle rally passed through it, allegedly playing communally-charged songs, on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the Hindu new year.