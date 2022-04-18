The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Bar and Bench reported.

Ashish Mishra was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on February 10.

Farmer bodies had alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over people on October 3 during a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district against the now-repealed three farm laws. Mishra had been arrested on October 9. He walked out of jail on February 15.

Families of those killed had challenged the bail order in the Supreme Court.

At Monday’s hearing, a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked Ashish Mishra to surrender before the authorities within a week.

About the case

In November, the Supreme Court had appointed former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to oversee the inquiry into the matter by the Special Investigation Team. The court had also appointed three police officers from outside Uttar Pradesh to the Special Investigation Team.

This was after the judges had repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction at the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the investigation into the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government had claimed before the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it had “vehemently opposed” bail to Mishra in the Allahabad High Court.